(Editor’s note: Two of the people referenced in the article are purposely not being identified by name and/or gender for reasons of safety, as well as to insure balance and fairness, as one of those not named has not been reached to present that person’s accounting of the situation.)
The next chapter in an ongoing controversy over how Clermont Police Department officers handled or mishandled a situation was aired at the Oct. 12 city council meeting. Once again leading the charge was Charlene Forth, who has tirelessly spoken about situation.
Forth opened her remarks with what she intended to be a declaration that she did not have an agenda for continuing keeping the matter in the public eye.
“I am not here for agenda and never was,” Forth said. (Incidentally, Forth comes from four generations of law enforcement members. Her grandfather was a sheriff who was selected by the then-governor.)
She then segued into the issue regarding certain interactions that recently occurred about a particular individual who had been reported on earlier occasions about making threats of death and bodily injury to people who lived in a duplex rental unit that borders upon the home of the alleged individual — who also is the owner and landlord of the duplex rental unites.
She said earlier reports and comments by certain CPD officers were deliberately false and misleading, and accompanying her at the Oct. 12 city council meeting were two eyewitnesses and verbal victims of one particular individual. She went to lengths to say it was not all of the CPD officers, whom she praised, just a select few.
Forth then yielded the floor to one person who had personally been threatened; at the request, this person’s name is being withheld from this article.
The person first went on to say that he/she felt as if he/she had been treated as the source of the conflict.
“It was as if we were the cause of the problem by calling the police,” that person said, who then recounted that the officer doing the questioning was verbally abusive; it was also mentioned that particular officer did not have the body cam turned on during the interaction and did not activate it until after the exchange.
The situation between the person speaking at the podium and the person in question (whose name is also being withheld, although having been named in public at the meeting) became so severe that it prompted the speaker at the podium to move. Even though an injunction had been issued, it was still necessary for Clermont Police Officers to be on the scene the day of the move, to ensure the safety of that person and that person’s family.
The other eyewitness who came before councilors was not reluctant being identified.
“I actually witnessed (name withheld) swinging a machete,” said Dan Whelan. “He’s constantly making threats.”
Whelan said that when officers have arrived following disturbance calls that they have brushed these off as simply being average conflicts between neighbors. Whelan disagreed.
“I think it’s different when the person is threatening you every day,” he said.
Several Clermont Police Department officers were there in uniform. None of them requested to speak.