Is Florida on its way to becoming a paved peninsula?
Charles Bowen thinks so.
The north Florida resident sat for hours in an emergency room, awaiting a physician to tend him, as he was struck with severe pain from a clogged catheter after having a prostate and bladder procedure.
“I know that the snow frogs have come to Florida to croak, but this is crazy,” Bowen said. citing the thousands of people moving to Florida every day. He added that he had moved to Florida from Massachusetts at age 55 when he retired from Lockheed Martin.
That hospital ER had 120 beds, he said. About half were staffed, he believes, and he saw only one doctor and three nurses.
“This is a serious infrastructure problem, and it is only beginning with a 1,000-plus moving into Florida each day,” he said. “It is not just the hospital, but EMT, fire, water, sewage, schools, roads, you name it.”
Not far from where he lives in north Florida, Bowen said developers just built about 150 houses.
“Two or three orange groves, they just chopped them down. It has just gone bonkers. The infrastructure,” he said. “The corporation buys shares, and they over-develop. They give some farmer a million and a half for these acres.”.
According to a report written in April 2020 by the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics, the best way to know the hospital resources available in each state is to compare the number of hospitals with the size of the population.
For example, the report noted that New Jersey, with 49,073 people per hospital, had the highest ratio. For the entire nation, there were 13,944 hospitals in the third quarter of 2019. The U.S. population was 328.2 million in July 2019, lending a ration of 23,540 per hospital.
The other way to measure the resource is to compare the number of hospital employees with the size of the population. In September 2019, there were approximately 6.6 million hospital employees in the United States, a national ratio of some 50 people per hospital employee. According to the Bureau’s statistics, Florida falls between the 49-56 range.
Put simply, the need for medical care increases with a higher population.
Then there is COVID 19.
According to the Florida Work Force Needs Study done by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the pandemic induced economic contraction in 2020 led to a 21% drop in job postings between April 2019 and April 2020.
Postings have slowly recovered from the April 2020 low point by December 2020 and have continued to increase. Job postings in April 2021 were up 53% compared to April 2020, and up 21% compared to April 2019. These four target career areas represent 32% of all job postings in Florida.
Among the four, postings for healthcare related occupations are more rapidly increasing. (Healthcare, Business/Finance, IT/Math, Architecture/Engineering.)
These occupations include registered nurses, surgical technicians, pharmacists and dental hygienists, each with a more than 100% increase in postings from April 2020 to April 2021.
Roles within the target career areas also form a core component of high-wage job posting demand, as with registered nursing, accounting and computer occupations the study noted.
Add to that, over the past five years, Florida’s total employment and population have grown at rates of 8% each, which is twice that of the total in the United States, according to the study.