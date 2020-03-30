The year was 1918, just a little over 100 years ago, and the world was a very different place. The Great War had been raging in Europe since 1914, and America had entered into the fray in 1917. Clermont was a sleepy little town with dirt roads, very little indoor running water and a relatively new two-story brick school that brought great pride.
And yet, there was something happening all over this country and the world that was very like what we are experiencing today—the Great Pandemic. Spanish influenza was making people sick, claiming many lives, spreading fear and causing some governments to make dramatic changes in people’s everyday lives.
While the flu was first identified in the Spanish press (hence the name), it most likely started in Kansas on an army base. The peak of its destruction was felt in 1918 and 1919, but there is evidence of cases for almost 10 years. In all, close to 500 million people were infected, and some estimates are that 50 million died from the influenza in those two years alone.
People stricken included future president Franklin Delano Roosevelt, famous World War II general Douglas MacArthur and poet Robert Frost. A person know to this writer also contacted it: my mother, when she was a child growing up in Holyoke, MA. The Spanish flu affected younger people far more often than older people. Like so many in her generation, my mother had long hair that her mother curled in ringlets every day. My mom’s hair was incredibly thick, and the doctor ordered her hair all shaved off to help break her fever. Believe it or not, it worked!
One of the cities hardest hit was Philadelphia. Unlike many other cities, it was slow to ban large gatherings and close businesses. In fact, the city held a large Liberty Loan Parade that drew close to 200,000 spectators. The results were devastating, as Philadelphia had one of the highest per capita death rates in the country, with almost 13,000 fatalities out of a population under 2,000,000.
The Clermont Historical Society believes that if we ignore history, we are bound to repeat it. But if we learn from history, we often prevent tragedy from happening. Yes, things are difficult right now. People are off work, the shelves in grocery stores are bare, the kids are stuck in the house and driving their parents crazy, and no one knows when it will all end. But we do not want to be the Philadelphia in this story. We want to be able to say that we paid attention to the past, learned from it and, eventually, were able to move past this time. Good luck to all, stay well, practice social distancing, and most of all, keep your sense of humor!