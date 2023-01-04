Last month, Miami-Dade County law enforcement arrested five present and former board members of a homeowner’s association, as well as co-conspirators among staff and vendors. They are charged with embezzling millions of dollars. In Florida, there are more than 48,000 HOAs with 733 right here in Lake County. In many of these, residents pay more in HOA fees than they do in property taxes, yet regulations that govern counties and municipalities don’t extend to the community level.
The HOA for my community operates under the name Cascades of Groveland, but is more broadly recognized as “Trilogy.” Including revenue from sales and other sources beyond the $475 per month dues, the budget is in excess of $6 million. There’s lots of room for embezzlement there, but management has avoided scandal so far.
What measures can be taken as a preventative to such theft? How about enacting policies that mirror state and government restrictions practiced across Florida?
Here are a few reforms for consideration that should be considered as HOAs update bylaws and other governance documents and by the legislature for those who are hesitant to make the changes.
• Perhaps the most impactful is the enactment of term limits, such as those for state lawmakers. While it may be rare for volunteer board members to seek multiple terms given the hassles they often experience, six years in the office should be enough to get things right and then move on to let others lead.
• Legislators at every level are subject to the Freedom of Information Act, so should HOA members and their staff. Rumors of misdeeds abound in a secretive environment, and this should be welcomed by board members and their staff.
• The federal Hatch Act is a model for consideration at state and local levels as well as in our HOAs. Large communities have dozens of employees and contractors, and they should be barred from contributing to or campaigning on behalf of any board candidates lest there be a conflict of interest created.
• The direct election of a board president would create a separation of powers similar to those in Washington and Tallahassee. In the recent election of Trilogy board officers, the top vote-getting new board member, someone with broad support receiving more than 50% of all votes cast, failed to receive the support of any of the other six incumbent members in the race for board chairman. The most recently re-elected members all trailed their victorious challenger but voted over the will of residents to select themselves as officers.
• In the case of an incumbent member resigning before the end of their term, replacement succession should provide for the new member to be the highest vote getter in the most recent election who was not a winner. This is a common practice and was the case previously at Trilogy, but not in 2022, when an equally qualified minority candidate was passed over for an ally of the incumbents. In selecting the replacement, the board member nominating her admitted that she would work well for the board, but left out any thought of her serving residents over the interests of the board.
• Finally, nothing strikes fear in the heart of a politician more than the potential of a recall. In these races there are often more than twice as many candidates as there are seats and the result is that winners rarely receive 50% of the votes cast. Recall petitions signed by at least 50% of residents should be respected and an offending board member removed from office.
Multi-million dollar budgets provide a lot of temptation for corruption and embezzlement. Adding appropriate measures to safeguard homeowner interests should be the desire of everyone. Perhaps our new representatives in Tallahassee will amend Chapter 720 of state code to protect us all.