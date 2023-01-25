These may simply just be a variety of flowers to many but to aficionados, orchids are a most special flower; not only to orchid lovers, but of late, thieves, as south Lake County law enforcement agencies have received reports from victims that theft of this much prized flower is (pun intended) “flowering.”
It’s become cause for concern this could be a new trend.
Since 2022, thieves have come on to properties in Clermont, Minneola and Groveland to snatch pots of orchids, leaving victims and police speculating whether the orchids are being stolen to sell elsewhere, especially since some orchids are valuable.
One of those is Clermont resident Laura Bennett-Kimble, who is editor of sister publication Triangle News Leader. She had a huge planter containing several orchids of two species stolen from her front yard this past September. At the time, the plants were starting to get blooms of brilliant purples and gorgeous pinks.
Bennett-Kimble said she suspects the plants were sold at flea markets or on social media, but has no way of knowing.
“I think that if whoever took them could get a few hundred dollars for them, it’s worth it to them,” she said.
Not to her, though.
“People shouldn’t need to be scared to put beautiful plants in their yard for fear that they may get stolen,” she said, encouraging other theft victims to file reports so police departments have a track record. “I just wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone else. People should be aware that this is going on.”
Another whose orchids met the same fate was Allison Holder, from Minneola.
One day she noticed three pots of orchids were missing from her front yard. Holder said that the plants were in full bloom with purple flowers.
At first she said that she thought maybe it was kids playing around, but a week later she realized a fourth plant was missing.
“Those orchids were my pride and joy,” she said. “They were hanging from a huge tree and were so beautiful.”
Having grown the orchids for 10 years, Holder said it takes time for the orchids to become fully established.
“That’s what makes it all the more hurtful that people would want to steal them,” she said. “Since then, I’ve read about other people who have had plants stolen. I think that the thieves are selling them somewhere.”
For Gaile Abeyta, of Groveland, the theft of her orchids, especially one in particular, hit her hard, very hard.
This past autumn as she was outside with her dog, she found one of her orchids splattered on the ground of her front yard. When she looked up into the tree above, she was horrified to see that all her prized orchids — nine total — gone.
“A very good friend of mine, Ben Griffin, introduced me to the art of growing orchids around 10 years ago,” said Abeyta, who added that Griffin was very passionate about orchids and taught her much. “Ben helped me to grow my own, a beautiful orange orchid, it was.”
She fell in love with growing orchids and grew many more, hanging these in her trees.
“They looked so gorgeous with their exotic colors, she said. “When I walked out and found that nine of my plants were gone — including Ben’s — I burst into tears.
“Those plants had weathered bad storms and I had nurtured them. For them to just be stolen was heartbreaking.”
Once thefts began to proliferate, local law enforcement was notified. “The theft of someone’s orchids and plants is an odd crime that doesn’t come across our paths very often, but even so, it’s an awful crime if you are the victim and one that we take seriously,“ said a source within the Groveland Police Department.
However, word has spread.
Clermont Police Department Lieutenant Malcolm Draper said that he is aware of other incidents of orchid thefts in neighboring areas.
“We work very closely with law enforcement agencies in Groveland and Mascotte and we all try to share crime trends like this. This is an unusual crime that we are all aware of,” said Draper, who admits being befuddled by the rash of orchid thefts.
“The truth is we don’t know exactly why people are targeting orchids,” he said. “It could be to sell them, as some are valuable, or it could just be that they want them for themselves. “Whatever the reason, orchid theft is still a crime.”
REDUCE THE CHANCE BECOMING A VICTIM
Draper advised homeowners to check on their security and make changes, such as buy a home alarm camera to video possible crimes; and install and keep good lighting around property.
“We encourage the public if they see anything suspicious in their neighborhood to call us immediately,” said Draper. “Do not ever think it’s too trivial. Any information is great, no matter how small.”
It’s sage advice, according to the source with the Groveland Police Department.
“I would tell the public to be vigilant, to keep their eyes open, secure valuables and get some sort of security systems and light that will deter the thieves from attempting to steal your property.”
If a person isn’t comfortable calling 911, it is suggested calling the local police department or Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Clermont PD: 352-394-5588
Groveland PD: 352-429-4166
Mascotte PD: 352-429-3393
For Minneola and Montverde, call the:
Lake County Sheriff’s Office: 352-342-2101
Online: www.lcso.org
Incidents can also be reported online by going to the Lake County Sheriff site and scrolling down the page to the lower right-hand corner, where there is a button to click that will allow for online reporting.