Thank you to our readers for sharing your thoughts about human sexuality in such a considered and polite manner. I’m going to end the series this week. Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
In this last column on constructive conversations about human sexuality, I want to share some readers’ thoughts about the interaction of religion and public policy. Like this one.
“I refer to these laws as Christian Sharia laws (Sharia is the religious law of Islam). No one should be able to force their religious beliefs on anyone else which is what the founding fathers wanted. Once you have expressed your views, with love, it is all you can do. There is so much hate out in our world today and if you have hate in your heart you are not a Christian.” S.
And then there is a different view.
“I think it does not matter what the majority of the world thinks or feels. Here is why. At the end of the day, when I stand before Jesus to be judged. I say to Jesus, ‘Well Lord, 90% of the population approved of it.’ What if He says that 90% are all in hell right now, busy washing blood off their hands for all eternity? What will I say then? What will your friends say?
They can argue all day about it. Tell them to save their argument for their day of judgment when they stand before Jesus. I guarantee you they are not going to win.” R
Both S and R had much longer emails that moved me. Thank you. These snippets of their thoughts shown in this column reflect the differing views of a lot of readers. How do we as a country have a constructive dialogue about human sexuality between conservative America and progressive America?
What I would suggest to R and to those who feel similarly — be very careful about creating governmental laws which attempt to require the rest of Florida to match your religious laws. Beware the law of unintended consequences.
In Florida, we individuals have the right to amend the state constitution with 60% of the voters. A group of people, whose religious beliefs represent a minority of Floridians will lose that vote if the religious view they create in state law is too extreme for most Floridians. Once the majority’s view is in the Florida Constitution, the legislature will not have any ability to change the law.
A good example of this is the State Legislature prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks even in the case of the life of the mother, rape, or incest. Over 80% of us do not agree with this law. What happens, and it almost assuredly will, when the right to an abortion with reasonable exceptions is passed by 60% of the voters and permanently enshrined in the Florida State Constitution?
We are now in a position where if you are a married gay couple and one of them is a teacher, you cannot bring a picture of your wife or husband and put it on your desk at school. That would create a conversation about sexual orientation. But heterosexual teachers can. Can we understand how hurtful that is?
To my friends on the left: It is not unreasonable for people to be confused about how we can go from 3% to 21% non-heterosexual in a Boomer’s lifetime. Time will tell what the true percentage is. rity of America will adapt as they have to gay marriage. Have faith.
It is also not unreasonable for people to be concerned about permanent sex changes for children under 18. You can’t get a tattoo in Florida until you are 16, but you can have your physical sex permanently changed? Anxiety about children permanently changing their physical sex is not unreasonable.
Readers most often said in correspondence to me, “I just don’t understand those people.” Therein lies the opportunity.
I’m not suggesting anyone with differing views has to agree with the other side. Just try to understand and respond in the same polite constructive way you have in emails to me. Our readers helped me better understand the wide spectrum of views on human sexuality. Let’s try it on others.
Too much of America’s conversation on both the left and the right is toxic. I don’t believe that is good for America or good for our souls.
What do you think?
Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin can be reached at: david@d.r media