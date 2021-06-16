The Hurricane Season has officially begun! The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts about 13 to 20 named storms this year. This number includes about 3 to 5 major hurricanes! Although Lake County is in Central Florida, far away from the most catastrophic effects of these types of storms, there is still a very real danger. Sustained winds on a CAT One Hurricane range from 74 to 95 mph and that type of speed can cause some major damage. It is imperative that you prepare your home, especially your roof, for these upcoming storms. To prepare there are three steps one should take. Get rid of any debris that might be around your home, check your home insurance policy, and get your roof inspected!
During a sever storm, wind gusts happen sporadically and frequently enough to pose great danger. Any items that are not rooted into the ground turn into projectiles in this situation. To prepare, make sure that all trees around your property are trimmed and any loose items like flowerpots or yard décor are stored away in a safe location. Also, check the gutter system for any debris build up. Having clear gutters is essential during the storm season. If there is a clog somewhere in the gutter system this can cause water to sit still on the roof which increases the chances of leaks.
While checking the gutter system, look at the roof for any obvious signs of damage. This would include bent or missing shingles, cracks on tile roofs, water pool build ups on flat roofs, and panel corrosion or flashing problems on metal roofs. Even if there is no damage or very little, check your home insurance policy in case a claim needs to be filed for any repairs. Having an issue arise after a Hurricane hits can be more costly than usual. That is because most insurance policies have “Hurricane deductibles” which can be several thousands more then the usual deductible. Have your insurance policy memorized in case of any emergencies.
If you do see signs of obvious damage, then your best option is to get a roof inspection by a roofing contractor. Typically, a roof inspection is free and certified roofing contractors know what to look for. They can look for damage that most homeowners may miss, they can measure the roof to estimate how much material would be needed for a repair or full replacement, and they can help with any insurance claim you may need to file. Again, most roof inspections are free so if a roofing contractor says they will charge for that then you can go on to the next one.
Generally speaking, when it comes to hurricane preparedness, roofs are one of the last items on the list of priorities. Get your food supply stocked up, your gallons of water, AND get your roof ready as well. Clean any debris, trim those trees, check your insurance policy, and get your roof inspected as soon as you can. The longer you wait into the storm season the higher the chances of major damage occurring. Contact your local roofing contractor today.