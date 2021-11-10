Community Foundation pays tribute to those who serve
The sensation of admiration created an energy during this year’s donor appreciation and grant award breakfast banquet held Nov. 3 at the Clermont City Center. For one of the speakers it was electrifying. Literally.
In his opening, Matt Manzari, challenged attendees to ask themselves a personal question.
“What is your story,” he asked. He then asked whether any of them had ever been asked that question. He then elaborated. To Manzari, it wasn’t a question of what you do, but a question of character. What are they doing for the betterment of others?
He came to this point in life when he related that as a professional athlete, an incident occurred in which he survived being electrocuted. A gasp permeated the room upon this revelation, which he deftly put people at ease.
“Yeah, it came to me as shock, too,” he said. He broke the tension the revelation had caused with that comment. On a serious note, as a consequence, the incident potentially meant the end of his sports career, plus more than 70 operations for him to be at his current point in life; a point where he wouldn’t now be had it not been for others.
In too many instances, he told the audience, the importance of living is in the present, but with a purpose outside themselves.
“Your story matters,” he said. “It’s a story of us, loving the community.” He emphasized the importance of joining forces and for nonprofits to not see one another as competition. “We’re here to partner with you.”
Manzari closed by reiterating his opening.
“Who are you? And what’s it going to say next,” Manzari said.
PRE- AND POST-PANDEMIC
Keynote speaker Dave Krepcho, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank Orlando took up the ball from there, opening with the story of a 72-year-old widow with $1.72 in her bank account. The retirement savings she and her now-deceased husband was gone, fighting the disease that ultimately killed him. She, herself, was fighting cancer. The only money she had, outside the bank account, was $600 per month from Social Security.
It was through the efforts of others and key nonprofits she has been assisted. In the instance of Second Harvest, Krepcho, emphasized that food means more than a meal.
“Food is the heart. Food is for the mind. Food is for the spirit. “Food is to feed those in need,” said Krepcho. He pointed out the benefits being connected to the Community Foundation of South Lake, specifically that it provides the “what and the how.”
For those interested in volunteering (or needing assistance), being associated with the organization can guide, connect to a cause one cares about, and that because it is local, has very deep roots. Last, it takes the guesswork out of making a decision.
“The Foundation is your channel for your generosity,” he said.
Like Manzari, Krepcho related a personal anecdote. Not too long ago he received a small envelope colored light blue. Inside was a card the same color and on it was a brief message written in a delicate penmanship. The writer was a widow.
“I don’t have much money, but I would like to help, the note read,” Krepcho said. Attached to the note were two $1 bills. Krepcho said that regardless the amount, be it the two $1 bills, or gifts ranging from five or six figures, it was the idea that much can be accomplished by joining together. “She made a profound impact on me.”
Following the presentation of grants awards and of three community awards to individuals and/or organizations for their outstanding contributions for the betterment of all, Community Foundation Executive Director Kathy Smith summarized the purpose of the banquet.
“It’s really not about the amount of money raised,” she said. “It’s about those who are touched.”