The Clermont Garden Club shares a plant with the Cooper Memorial Library each month to promote horticultural awareness, civic beautification, and community outreach.
The plant for the month of February is the Bonsai Ficus Benjamina (or Weeping Fig). This plant likes to be dry with moderate to bright light and it likes to be pot bound. The Ficus does drop its leaves.
Information about joining the Clermont Garden Club or for information on the Garden Clubs’ many upcoming events, visit: http://www.ClermontGardenClub.com
Carol Walker is the Publicity Chairperson for the Clermont Garden Club.