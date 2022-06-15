I cannot seem to get the recent spate of mass shootings out of my head, specifically the claim that these stem from people with mental health issues.
I disagree. In fact, I believe that the mental health claim is nothing but a bunch of hooey. It’s hatred that spurs the majority of these shootings; hatred and anger.
Anger at the world. Anger how one is perceived and treated, with a lack of respect. Anger being bullied. Anger over not being acknowledged as having worth.
These are but a few of the angers that fuels what in another column I called “Open season on innocence.”
It’s anger over the feeling of inadequacy. Just look at any social media sites posted by incels (involuntary celibacy). The hatred and anger that spews from these posts is enough to make one sick.
So, too, white supremacist sites.
If it is a mental health issue, let’s look back at part of the genesis: Corporate America. Who recalls the expression, “Going postal” after a number of job site shootings at USPS centers began proliferating, and then spread to other sectors?
As more shootings occurred, these stopped being looked upon as isolated incidents. While there were those shootings that involved spouses or other loved ones, many of these stemmed from resentment by the shooters over how they were being treated by their bosses/employers.
In the name of profit, “thanks” in great measure to the writings of Milton Friedman, rank and file employees became expendable to a degree never encountered before in the latter half of the 20th Century. Shareholder profit trumpeted over employees.
Employees became fungible. Squeeze them for all they were worth, then discard them, as there were many more to fill their ranks. One way to do that was to ship those jobs overseas. In a more pernicious form, it was importing labor from overseas and having those about to be replaced forced to train their “successors.”
What have been some of the results? For one, unions have been busted, reduced to a shell of their former selves, in “good” measure to the overall cessation of major manufacturing, particularly in what has long been referred to as the Rust Belt.
No job? Is it surprising then that people are losing their sense of purpose, as well as the inability to provide for their families? Divorces on the increase. Drug deaths (especially from methamphetamine and oxycodone).
Is it any wonder the middle class is shrinking?
I could go on and on, but I believe you get the picture. It’s anger, not mental health/mental illness.
Except that who among us isn’t sick and tired from all this around us? This feeling of impotence?