Bring the picnic blanket, the lawn chairs and anything else to make yourself comfortable this Friday, March 3, when Movies Under the Stars starts to (pun intended) “unreel” its 2023 season.
Brought to you courtesy of the City of Clermont’s Parks and Recreation Department, the series of family friendly movies are shown on a huge screen at the bandshell. This way the movies can be shown rain or shine.
The first film being presented will be “DC League of Super Pets, with showtime beginning at 8 p.m.
Of course, though, it’s recommended you should get to the bandshell at Waterfront Park long before then in order to get a good seat; also, there will be fun pre-activities that begin at 7 p.m.
For those unfamiliar with the movie, it features Krypto, Superman’s dog, who shares the same powers as Superman. In the movie, Superman is kidnapped and Krypto must find the way to rescue him. But first, Krypto has to … nah, come see the movie to find out.
As an added attraction, the following canines will also be present at the park: Sparky the Fire Dog, Scooby-Do, and Skye from Paw Patrol.
UPCOMING MOVIES
April 28: Cruella
May 19: Encanto
TO LEARN MORE
352-708-5975
Laurie Windham is the public information officer for the City of Clermont. She can be reached at 352-242-7345, or: lwindham@clermontfl.org