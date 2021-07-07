And how sweet it is!
The People’s Choice Dessert Challenge returns to Clermont and it has a new addition, leading to a rebranding. That addition the challenge will also be offering beverages. As a result, the new name of the event is the People’s Choice Dessert & Summer Drinks Challenge.
(For more information, see page 10).
This year’s free event takes place from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7 and attendees will have the opportunity to vote their favorites from a variety of vendors.
So make it a point to visit for a last hurrah before the start of the new school year.