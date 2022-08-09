It seemed everywhere one looked this past Saturday, July 30, one organization, church or other nonprofit was conducting back to school backpack and school supplies drives.
Among those distributing backpacks and school supplies were Hope International Church, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Mascotte Police Department, Oak Tree Baptist Church, and Hands of Hope, to name but a few. Another was held this past Friday, Aug. 5 at the Islamic Center of Clermont, which held its backpack giveaway in conjunction with its monthly First Friday food drive.
Depending upon which drive one attended, there were other offerings, such as free haircuts, free hot dogs and beverages, and activities such as wall climbing.
On hand at Hope International Church in Groveland was Mayor Evelyn Wilson.
“I think last year we had up to 800 kids,” said Wilson, who was among the many volunteers (including several other city councilors) assisting in the giveaway. “We’ve got a lot of volunteers, a lot of volunteers. It’s great.”
Inside one of the two main structures, Mary McCoy, the mother of Pastor Tony McCoy, was busy setting up provisions for the volunteers, which included biscuits, sausage, grits and other breakfast items.
“This is the third year, and it gets bigger and bigger every year,” she said. “It’s really very beneficial.”
One of the key aspects, she continued, was the Buddy Break, which would start at 10 a.m. The Buddy Break is for parents and guardians of children (and some adults) who are on the autism spectrum. For two hours the parents and guardians get a much needed break while their children are watched.
The very first children to arrive were Natalie, 8, and Michael 10, (last names withheld), who accompanied their mother (who preferred not to be identified).
Both said they were eager to begin school and made sure they secured their places at the head of the line.
In the meantime, volunteers inside the gymnasium were making last minute preparations. As they did, the line outside appeared to grow exponentially. Supposed to start at 10 a.m., a few glitches prompted a delay of the start and it was plain to see that the people outside were getting impatient. The rising heat and humidity contributed to the eagerness to get started.
But once the doors opened, while in a rush, the crowd was orderly, and squeals and shouts of delight began to fill the air.
Meanwhile, across town lines, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Project Kid Connect backpack giveaway, held at the district office on State Road 50, also commenced, and it featured a number of surprises, such as Star Wars re-enactors, games and activities, temporary tattoos, a classic patrol car from the 1950s, police horse and a bloodhound.
Of course there were free hot dogs and drinks and chips, but the most popular attraction outside was an ice cream truck where, despite the heat and humidity, people were lining up to get soft-serve cones.
Members of the Kiwanis Club of South Lake (KCOSL) were on hand to help out the Lake County Sheriff’s Charities with Project Kid Connect.
“Hundreds of local children and their parents came to the event which gives kids an opportunity to interact with deputies and to see some of their cool equipment, including a mobile command center,” reported Jennifer Ganley in an email. “ It was a day of fun which included food, a dunk tank, and a rock climbing wall.”
For their part, the Kiwanians provided photos of the kids with a sheriff and therapy dogs. In addition, they gave out copies of their coloring and activity book, “Colorful Clermont, a Journey Through Time,” which is the story of Clermont’s fascinating history.