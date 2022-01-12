“My wife is an absolute delight,” Charles Towne said. “Even in her diminished state.”
He visits her every day at the nursing home, where she has resided the past seven years.. But long before having to do that, he has been taking care of her for 21 years. Nancy is afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease, early onset Alzheimer’s.
Prior to that, though, Nancy was an adventurer. Among her accomplishments were three archeological digs in the State of Israel. She also was one of the few people to climb to the top of the Great Pyramid of Giza at a time when it had been closed to climbing by the Egyptian government. Despite that ban, she managed to get permission to make the climb. However, when she reached the summit, she lost vision in her left eye, which she later regained. It turned out that she had MS (Multiple Sclerosis).
The two met when Townes was 60 and Nancy was 45. They fell deeply in love. As he writes in his book, “Love Cares,” approximately “ … two years into our marriage, her MS spiraled downward, resulting in a significant loss of mobility.” She went from a cane to a walker and ultimately to a wheelchair. Not too long after, memory lapses began.
Among the first instances involved her calling him one evening, distraught and crying. Townes writes:
“Upon leaving work, instead of turning right as she should have, she had turned left. She drove and drove and found herself about thirty miles in the opposite direction. She was very confused and lost.”
The same incident happened a month later, only this time it involved several minor fender benders, as well as having rear-ended a pickup truck. Eventually her driver’s license had to be revoked.
Those weren’t the only examples.
“I noticed personality quirks as she was changing. Things [that were] not typical of Nancy,” he said, and recalled an incident. “I went looking for Nancy one day. She was three blocks away, stark naked.”
NOT AN EASY DECISION
But there were two incidents that made it obvious the time had come when he knew he could no longer do it on his own.
In the first incident, Nancy, who was an excellent housekeeper, accepted help from Townes to make the bed. He lifted a pillow to fluff and discovered a 10” butcher knife. She claimed he had placed it there.
It was, however, the next thing that forced the reality of the situation. She had been watching TV when she decided to make something on the stove. She turned on the stove and placed a pan with food atop it, then went back to watching television.
After awhile, smoke began to fill the kitchen. Nancy went to extinguish the fire by placing a towel over the pan. At that moment, as Townes entered the kitchen, the towel burst into flames.
“It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve done in my life — and the most rewarding,” he said. But it is tinged with a sadness, nevertheless. He recounted an exchange that occurs when visiting.
“Charles, when can I go home?”
“Soon, honey, soon.”
BEING A CAREGIVER
“I learned a lesson from that,” said Townes. “You are mortal.”
From that, he has developed the “Rule of Three.”
“Just as there is “Six Degrees of Separation, there is the “Rule of Three,” he said. “We are caregivers. We know caregivers. We will all need a caregiver if we live long enough.”
Still, he admits that to this day it still concerns him.
“The tendency is to stay the course,” he said. “But after awhile you realize you can’t.” There are, however, things a person can do for a loved one who has had to be placed in a nursing home. Townes makes it a point to visit Nancy every day. “By me going in every day, I am holding the nursing home accountable.” He varies the times when he arrives, to keep the nursing home staff “on their toes.”
IT’S A FAMILY AFFAIR, OR IS IT?
That trace of sadness continued in Townes’ voice as he spoke about the next two occurrences in his life. One involved Nancy’s son and his family, the other his own son.
“In the 27-28 years Nancy and I have been married, her son [and his family] have seen her seven times,” he said. The reason for the estrangement is tied into her having Alzheimer’s. At a family function her behavior was out of character for her. “They told me, ‘Nancy is an embarrassment to us.’”
As for his son, a retired Navy veteran, it’s a tragedy unfolding.
“My son, who is 63, is dying of ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease. Two years ago, he was robust. But now …”said Townes as his voice tailed off. “In one-and-a-half years he is now totally paralyzed. The day after Christmas (2020), he had a stroke and can no longer talk.”
MY CUP RUNNETH OVER
As far as Townes is concerned, the saving grace to all his trials and tribulations has been his unwavering faith and reliance upon God, which he urges people to get closer with in both good and troubled times.
He also works out at the gym on a daily basis, and in 2021 lost 30 pounds.
Then there is his writing “Love Cares.” It’s both a love story as well as an advice book for caregivers; more so, it’s a source of comfort and inspiration, even for those who are not in that situation.
“It’s to help people to realize we are not alone,” he said.
In his introduction he writes that in his observations he has come to believe Alzheimer’s isn’t so much the loss of memory as it is the matter of isolation — to both parties. For the caregiver, there is a range of emotions. He writes:
“Fellow caregiver, these feelings are normal. Loneliness, anger, sadness, and frustration are just as valid as feelings of love, concern, hope, and compassion. All emotions are natural, including the ones we perceive as negative; therefore, expect and embrace them rather than fear and reject them.”
“Love Cares” is filled with vignettes, anecdotes and observations, both serious and humorous. There also are prayers throughout to inspire as well as console.
VOX POPULI
Response thus far, as the book has so far had limited release, has been positive. A woman from a prayer group, along with her husband, read the book and ordered 16 copies to be given as Christmas gifts.
A young man who works out at the same gym as Townes gave a copy to his dad, who also is a caregiver. His dad called it the best read ever.
He has been approached to represent a viewpoint under the auspices of an organization that concerns itself with Alzheimer’s disease.
All these responses are pleasing, he acknowledged.
“I am thrilled my book is touching hearts, because it teaches hearts,” he said. “When you really love somebody, you really care for them.”
There is an expression that love doesn’t divide, it multiplies. Townes’ love for his wife may be proof of that, as by writing “Love Cares” he has multiplied that love to thousands of others in the same boat.