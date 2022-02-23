The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a special showing of Modest Mussorgsky’s opera “Boris Godunov”at 1:45 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 28 in room 108.
“Boris Godunov” was composed between 1868 and 1873 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. It is Mussorgsky’s only completed opera and is considered his masterpiece.
Its subjects are the Russian ruler Boris Godunov, who reigned as Tsar (1598 to 1605) during the Time of Troubles, and his nemesis, the False Dmitriy (reigned 1605 to 1606).
The Russian-language libretto was written by the composer, and is based on the 1825 drama of the same name by Aleksandr Pushkin.
This is a free program with English subtitles provided and light refreshments will be served during the intermission.
WANT TO GO?
Cooper Memorial Library is located at 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive.