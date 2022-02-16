I hope this column finds everyone doing well, and enjoying 2022 so far. We have been very busy over in Clermont with exciting events and important messages I wanted to share here.
I was happy to attend one of our favorite city events, The Great Clermont Campout. This event is such a fun event for families in Clermont. If you did not know this event hosts up to 60 families at our beautiful Waterfront Park. During their time there, they tent camp overnight and enjoy a variety of activities planned by our Parks and Recreation team including an outdoor movie, s’mores, and this year even included telescopes and archery. This event happens every February and sells out quickly, so mark your 2023 calendar now if you’d like to join the fun.
Special thank you to all those who joined me for Lunch with the Mayor at Outback in Clermont. We had a great turnout and everyone who attended was enthusiastic and passionate to learn more about Clermont. In case you missed it, join me for the next luncheon hosted on the first Monday of the month.
An upcoming event I am looking forward to is a 5k race held in downtown Clermont. The Clermont Police Department is set to host a 5k honoring fallen members of police departments on March 5. Proceeds of this event are going to support the Conrad Buckley Scholarship Fund, and Team BlueLine. Race participants can run or walk to complete this event. To sign up and for details please visit www.runsignup.com. A special thank you to partners of FloDash sports, and Kiwanis Club of Clermont for supporting this event as well.
Our Clermont Police Department is also in the middle of a roadway safety campaign. Officers are sharing videos and information across social media platforms using the hashtag #safetychampion. These tips and reminders are for all roadway users, including drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. Notable concerns addressed in the campaign include speeding, distracted driving, aggressive driving, pedestrian safety, and right-of-way. Please read through the information they are sharing and use the tips to keep our roads safe for all our Clermont citizens.
The City of Clermont is hiring a variety of positions that are full-time, part-time, and even seasonal. We have a growing team here in Clermont and if you are interested in joining our great city as part of our staff please visit our website for all job opportunities and information. You can also apply on our city website at www.ClermontFl.gov
Check out the city’s calendar at www.ClermontFl.gov/calendar for more fun events and programs like Sommer Sports’ races, the Clermont Downtown Partnership’s Harvest Festival and the city’s Virtual Bingo.
Until Next Time.