Four years ago, Clermont native and South Lake Elks Lodge member Mendy Bacon had an idea. She had seen the popularity of fund-raising poker runs on motor bikes and she had even taken part in some, but never on boats.
Because Bacon had been brought-up on the Clermont Chains of Lakes, where she had learned to swim and to drive a boat, she had a thought. With the number of people who enjoy Clermont’s lakes, why not organize a charity fundraising poker run on the water?
Her idea was well received and has proved popular such that it has become an annual South Lake Elk event and this year’s fourth annual floating poker run takes place June 11.
“We are hoping to have even more captains and their crews take part this year,” said Bacon. “It’s such a feel-good day with everybody having a great time for a terrific cause, local kids who are in need of love and support.”
Last year, the event raised more than $40,000 with proceeds going towards youth scholarships, the Elks’ Youth Camp and Florida Elks’ Children’s Therapy Services.
ABOUT THE EVENT
The weekend kicks off at 6 p.m., June 10 for a captain’s meeting at the Elks Lodge parking lot. 649 12th St. Dinner will be provided by Carrabba’s, and there will also be music, raffles and gift baskets.
Between 10-10.30 a.m. on June 11, participants need to pick-up their bracelets and score cards from the Tiki Bar at Lake Minneola Inn, 508 S. Main, Minneola, before launching.
The event ends at Cypress Cove Marina on Lake Minnehaha, 10354 Cypress Cove Lane, for awards, raffles, food and live entertainment.
There are five or six stops on the poker run where players draw a new card and at the end, the best hand in each category wins.
The event, called ‘Boating for the Kids,’ is themed and participants are invited to dress-up from their favorite holiday for a chance to win the ‘best themed boat’ prize.
“This is our most popular event of the year. It’s a weekend when so many people come together, whether they take part or are sponsors, and we have a brilliant, fun time,” said Bacon “We are so grateful for all the support our wonderful community shows us. We definitely live in one of the best towns in Florida.”
INTERESTED?
Crews need to pre-register and the poker run is open to captains, first mates and all deckhands who can ‘buy’ into a poker hand. Cost is as follows: Boat and Captain Registration is $125; Deckhand Registration is $50; Scallywag registration is $30
Dinner at Cypress Cove is $10
Every boat that takes part receives a ‘swag bag’ filled with goodies from local businesses who are sponsoring the event.
Visit: www.southlakeelks1848.com
SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE
There’s still time to sponsor the event and to register.
