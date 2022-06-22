Once again, I am amazed at how fast time is moving. We are already into the second half of this year and will soon be making holiday plans and resolutions for 2023.
On Saturday, June 11, I attended “Pups in the Park” and for the second consecutive year, Lake Hiawatha Preserve was filled with pups of all sizes and colors. Clermont Police officers served treats to the pups and talked with their humans under fun conditions.
We have also hosted our family-oriented camp out, remembered our veterans, learned about Caribbean culture and our first Juneteenth celebration is just around the corner. I am excited to be celebrating our country’s newest holiday.
At a time in our country where there are lots of different opinions, I encourage all of Clermont to take a minute and reflect on what freedom really means.
Summer is also budget time and I want to assure everyone that our city staff is working hard to be good stewards of tax dollars. It is a lengthy process and not much fun, but something we have to do to efficiently meet the financial needs of the city.
Clermont has many open positions for all kinds of work, so, if you are looking for a job, I encourage you to visit www.clermontfl.gov/residents/employment-opportunities.stml. Positions are available in many departments and most can lead you to a career and not just a job.
After what seems like a really long time, construction is underway for the third and final phase of our Downtown Streetscape project. The fencing is up and the machines are working on Montrose at Seventh Street. If you’re in the area, you may hear and even feel a little of the activity.
As many of you already know, I have decided to run for re-election. What you may not know is why. It is a pretty simple reason: There are many initiatives I (and city councilors) would like to get underway as well as get accomplished and I believe we are just getting started. (Also, I love being mayor. LOL.)
As an example, one of the accomplishments we have achieved is the hiring of a city manager; when I began my first year as mayor, the city manager position was vacant, filled by interim city managers, who did a yeoman’s job in a caretaker role.
I am looking forward to continuing to work with our city manager on many projects I believe will be good for Clermont.
Several folks joined us for “Lunch with the Mayor” on June 6. Just an FYI: We will take a break in July and September as holidays fall on those Mondays. So, make plans to join us on Monday, Aug. 1 at Cracker Barrel and bring your questions with you.
We love and appreciate you all. You can reach me at: tmurry@clermontfl.org if you have questions or concerns about things in Clermont.
Until next time,
Mayor Tim Murry