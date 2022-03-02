Like many who were challenged by the pandemic, Debra Hodge determined this was the time to follow a dream.
Having been involved in health-related careers which also took her around the world, the lifelong Lake County resident who grew up in Clermont longed for home.
“I was in population health for Orange County, as well as did work with Disney World, and with the military,” Hodge said; as a civilian, the work with the military had her globetrotting. “I realized the importance of community. I wanted to be in my own community.”
Being in the health-related field, as well as capitalizing on a passion for being outdoors, Hodge believes she has found the ideal business that combines the two. She opened a bicycle shop — but not just any ordinary bicycle shop. The bikes (and other vehicles such as scooters, etc.) are PEPs: Personal Electronic Propulsion apparati.
Many of the bicycles she vends are motor-driven. A number of these are compact and can also be folded in half. Plus these bikes are easy to charge, as these rely upon batteries, not fuel. Powering up a bicycle is comparable to charging a cellphone.
“I love the technology that has come out today with these bicycles,” she said of the engineers, designers and manufacturers.. “They’ve really thought of everything. They have really put a lot of thought into it.”
These bicycles, she said, address a number of opportunities. For example, if a person is too young to hold a driver’s license and has no way to get a ride to a destination, this type of bicycle will answer that challenge.
“It’s important to have alternate means of transportation,” she said.
Other examples of why it might make sense purchasing a PEP bicycle include keeping up with grandchildren, or being of assistance and aid helping those with disabilities, or those who cannot drive anymore. Plus it’s a way to keep in contact, especially for senior citizens or those with physical challenges. In other words, it greatly reduces isolation, which research has shown can lead to withdrawal and health issues such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
THE PROCESS
Only recently having had a soft opening (she’ll soon be hosting a grand opening), a number of those entering E-Go Depot are novices who don’t know where to start or what questions to ask.
“We start with how and what you are going to be using it for. Let’s find out what you need it to do,” said Hodge, who gave some examples, such as where the person will most often be riding. If they need it to go grocery shopping, perhaps a bicycle that can get 18 miles on one charge, traveling a top speed of 15 MPH is what is best suited.
In another situation, someone who is into off-road biking, and perhaps enjoys hunting, will find a more advanced model with greater battery life and enhanced mileage capacity a viable alternative to ATVs, which are loud and can scare off possible prey.
Cost is also a factor, which is why there is a wide array of offerings. She also provides financing.
“There is something for everyone’s budget,” she said.
Hodge also offers test runs for people, to gauge their abilities, as safety is a prime concern. In addition for anyone below age 18, she will only allow test runs to someone who is accompanied by a parent or legal guardian (and yes, waivers need to be signed).
There also are the latest in accessories available at E-Go Depot in addition to a wide selection of top-of-the-line brands.
The main goal is to help customers make the right choices for themselves and to leave satisfied.
“I want a happy place where you can make your life enjoyable,” said Hodge.
PRODUCT LINE
Debra Hodge and E-Go Depot are authorized dealers for several of the top brands in PEP bicycles, scooters, one wheels, as well as accessories.
The above items cover a wide number of age ranges, as well as power and mileage, with some models that can go as fast as 28 miles per hour and as far as 40 miles before recharging.
GRAND OPENING
E-Go Depot will be having a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, March 6, in the parking lot of the shopping plaza where the Winn-Dixie is. There will be food trucks, special events and plenty of discounts, as well as other specials that will be held.
INTERESTED?
E-Go Depot is located at 602 State Road 50 East, Suite D, in the shopping plaza that Winn-Dixie is located. It is at the far end, close to the free-standing KFC restaurant.
Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week. Anyone who cannot make it to E-go Depot during those hours can call for an appointment: 352-404-8342, or email: debra@egodepot.com
In addition to PEP bikes and other accessories, E-Go Depot also has a wide selection of boards and scooters, for a number of age ranges.
Hodge is someone who cares passionately about her hometown. Toward that she has joined the South Lake Chamber of Commerce and plans on becoming further involved in the community.