Did you ever hear someone refer to their kitchen zinc and think they were mispronouncing “sink”? Well, that may be true in some cases, but it could also be that was exactly what they intended to say. You see, there was a time when the sinks used in people’s kitchens were actually made out of zinc, just like the one in the Kern House at Clermont Historic Village. Mr. Kern was a very enterprising man, and he installed running water in his home long before most other homes in Clermont got it in the 1920s.
The Historic Village, located at 490 West Avenue on the shores of Lake Minneola directly across from Victory Pointe, is a unique partnership between the City of Clermont and the Clermont Historical Society. The museum space is open every Saturday and Sunday, 1–4 p.m. Volunteers are on hand to answer questions and give guided tours when requested. Admission is free; however, a $5 donation per person over age 12 is suggested.