Water conservation is at the heart of the St. Johns River Water Management District’s mission, and at a March district governing board meeting, members approved a proclamation that designates April 2021 as Water Conservation Month.
April has been formally recognized as Water Conservation Month in Florida for the past 21 years, as April is typically a dry month when water demands are higher due to springtime planting.
“Individually and collectively, we can make a difference. It starts with changing old habits and can be as easy as following watering restrictions, checking automatic sprinkler systems for leaks and replacing landscape materials with drought–tolerant plants,” said St. Johns River Water Management District executive director Dr. Ann Shortelle.
Since 2014, the district has provided funding for 171 public water supply and agricultural conservation projects, saving approximately 20.2 million gallons per day.
More than half of all residential water use is outdoors for lawn and landscape irrigation. Watering wisely year-round promotes healthier lawns and landscapes and can save thousands of gallons of water per month, as well as save homeowners money. Overwatering a lawn can promote weeds and insect pests, as well as weakened grass roots.
Following districtwide lawn watering rules helps ensure the efficient use of water for landscape irrigation. The rules specify the days when residents and businesses may water. These days depend on whether the property has an odd or even numbered address.
The rules allow irrigation up to two days a week, before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m., from March 14 to Nov. 6, 2021, and up to one day a week during the cooler months of Eastern Standard Time.
For tips on saving water, visit www.sjrwmd.com/waterconservation/savingwater or the Water Less campaign website at WaterLessFlorida.com.