New ownership of local Steak ‘n’ Shake
Big changes are in store for those who haven’t patronized the Clermont Steak ‘n’ Shake restaurant since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-house seating. It’s all part of a nationwide refocus intended to speed up performance while still maintaining the delicious servings the chain is recognized by its aficionados.
Leading this change locally is new owner Ken Sponder, who is no novice to the restaurant and hospitality industry. Along with his wife, Michelle, the pair took ownership in early 2021, oversaw a massive remodeling and on July 29 officially re-opened the dining room.
As with any undertaking, there is always risk, and taking ownership was no exception — especially when considered what Sponder walked away from. For the past five years he was the retail store manager at the local Cracker Barrel and he was up for a promotion, a huge advancement. He was being seriously considered for a district manager position that was soon to open up.
However, that would have entailed pulling up stakes and moving out of state, which the couple did not want. Yet there was another reason why Ken chose another route, one that he and his wife went back and forth about before weighing out the pros and cons and determining it was worth the risk.
“I wanted to be my own boss,” he said. “I wanted to be in charge of what I was earning.” By that, he elaborated, he wanted to be in a place where he would be more hands-on in running an operation. As a Steak ‘n’ Shake owner operator, he would be the captain of his own ship, determining what his profit would be by the “dint of his own efforts.”
At first, though, corporate had other plans.
“They wanted him to go to another store,” said Michelle. “We said no.”
They wanted the Clermont store. They liked its location, plus the commute would only be approximately four miles from their home.
BUT DURING THE PANDEMIC?
It might sound strange, but the transition to ownership during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic reaching alarming stages turned out to be propitious. During this health crisis, Steak ‘n’ Shake restaurants took advantage of the opportunity to shut down in-store dining and retool its concept while at the same time functioning as a ghost kitchen operation; a ghost kitchen operation essentially is a restaurant that prepares meals for pick-up or delivery only.
With Steak ‘n’ Shake, it meant returning to its core menu, slimming down its offerings and focusing on its strengths. Corporate also changed its concept, transitioning to a counter service model. Part of this entailed removing counter stools.
“Plus we no longer have servers,” said Ken. He added the concept is working very well. “It’s been going pretty well. Most of the people enjoy personalizing their own meals.”
It has also addressed a common challenge the chain faced nationwide.
“People were constantly complaining that service was slow, that it took too long to get their food, and that it often was cold,” said Michelle. As a consequence, Steak n Shake restaurants were often getting poor and low reviews and rankings on sites such as Yelp. “There were a lot of ones and twos. Now we’re earning fours and fives. It’s definitely getting better.”
“Now the lunch crowd can be in and out within 20 minutes, or they can stay as long as they wish,” Ken said.
THE RE-EMERGENCE OF THE PANDEMIC
While concern about the Delta variant of the COVID-19 pandemic is rising, the couple believes it is taking the proper corrective actions.
“We make sure all our employees are masked, meaning their nose and mouths are always covered,” he said. “Plus we take their temperatures before starting their shifts. If anyone has a fever we immediately send them home.”
With all the changes and challenges, the Sponders are confident they will more than “weather the storm.”
HUNGRY?
The Clermont Steak ‘n’ Shake is located at 2545 State Road 50. Hours are 10 a.m.-midnight, seven days a week. At this time both dine-in and drive-thru are available.