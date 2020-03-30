Starting this week, Junior Achievement of Central Florida (JACF) will be sharing weekly “at home” JA programs and activities that can help K-12 students boost their understanding of managing money and setting goals, becoming career-ready at every stage and unleashing their “inner entrepreneur” at any age.
According to JACF, “We are working diligently to support K-12 teachers and parents as they choose meaningful activities for students who are learning from home for the time being. Junior Achievement is dedicated to our community and showing all students how to dream for tomorrow and worry less about today. We are committed to all that we can for you and the students we serve.”
To request JA “at-home” learning activities, contact programs@jacentralfl.org. For more JACF information, visit https://www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-centralfl.