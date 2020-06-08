Junior Achievement of Central Florida invites everyone to its Virtual Annual Meeting on Thursday, June 25, at 8 a.m. The Annual Meeting will showcase the work of its volunteer leadership team, classroom volunteers and community leaders across Central Florida. At the conclusion of the meeting, the first-ever Golden Ticket winner will be announced.
Through the Golden Ticket program, you can win over $5,000 in entertainment packages from across Central Florida. All ticket sale proceeds support Junior Achievement’s K-12 grade programs for more than 30,000 local students across Central Florida.
There’s still time to secure your Golden Tickets at www.GoldenTicketOrlando.com or Text GOLDEN to 50155. Tickets are $20 each.
You also can extend your gratitude to local teachers and healthcare workers with a minimum donation of $20 by putting a Golden Ticket in the name of a teacher or healthcare worker.
JA’s year-round delivery system for children in kindergarten through grade 12 provides the training, materials and support necessary to bolster the chances for student success. In addition, volunteers, mentors and community leaders share experiences and opportunities to help bring real-world scenarios, in the classroom, that will influence students forever. Students who participate in Junior Achievement programs demonstrate a significant understanding of economics and business concepts.
The meeting will be held via GoToMeetings. RSVP by June 19 at events@jacentralfl.org.