Jacqueline Helen White 80, formerly of Decatur, Michigan passed away peacefully in Clermont on October 9, 2021. Jacky was born in Chicago and spent her early childhood years there and on a farm outside Decatur, where she attended Barber School, a one room school house along with her older brother. Her parents then moved into town and started a family business of metal polishing and buffing on Sherwood Street. Jacky graduated from Decatur High School, Class of ‘58 and then attended Beauty College in Benton Harbor, obtained her license and moved to Chicago working as a beautician in the downtown area. She decided to enroll at Loyola University Chicago and earned her Degree in Education. She then returned to Decatur where her parents were and taught in the Decatur School System for several years, while earning her Master’s Degree from Western Michigan University.
In the 70s, Jacky moved to Florida to be with and care for her parents. She then remained for some 30 plus years, teaching elementary school children in the Mascotte area.
Jacky was devoted to her students and dedicated to teaching. They all got birthday and holiday presents without fail. She was a strong child advocate as well. During Halloween, at her home in Clermont she would have kids from all over come to her house trick or treating, because she gave out the “regular size” candy bars.
Her loving, Florida family, the Bergers, became hers, as well as all their children, grandchildren and greatgrand children. She was preceded in death by her parents Helen and Stanley White, her brother Ronald and her dear friend Janice Berger. She is survived by Jim Berger/Eileen, Sena (Tom) Alderman Sherry(Jeff) Olesen. Her Godchildren, Felicia Guy, Gary Alderman II and Jamie Cook and their children Caroline, Cullen, Janice, Reagan and Langston; a niece Rena White, and a cousin, Dr. Bruce Larva.
Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service is planned at Hamilton Cemetery, Decatur, Michigan. Donations may be offered to Holy Sacrament Catholic Church Clermont or to your local Humane/Animal Aide Society.