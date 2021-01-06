Janet Hovorka, co-owner of ChartMasters and writer of Zap The Grandma Gap books and blog, will be Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society’s first guest speaker for 2021.
She has been helping family historians influence younger generations to become more interested in their own history. Every family genealogist wants a family member to hand down their research, and she has recommendations that can help make that happen.
At the free online presentation, Hovorka will teach how to use social media to share history with your children or grandchildren.
Request a Zoom link through PastfindersSLC.org and enjoy this program from the comfort of your home on Jan. 14. The portal will open at 5:30 p.m. for special announcements, then Hovorka will start her presentation at 6 p.m. After the presentation, there will be a live question and answer period.
To learn more, follow the genealogy group’s Facebook page, PastfindersofSL.