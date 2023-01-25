Groveland Elementary School students from Pre-K, VPK, and Kindergarten and up through fifth grade were chosen to represent their class as Terrific Kid for the month of January.
The students were recognized recently with a ceremony acknowledging their accomplishments.
Terrific Kids is a program sponsored by the Kiwanis of Clermont that supports character building and recognizes students for modifying their behavior to become their absolute best.
The character of focus for the month of January was “Responsible.”
Mrs. Nichole Moses, Principal
Mr. Thomas Battisto, Kiwanis Representative
Mrs. Pamela Rodgers, Curriculum Resource Teacher