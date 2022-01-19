The Clermont Garden Club’s Yard of the Month for January 2022 is 12002 Burton Street in Clermont.
Karen Geisinger and her husband Billy Kerns have been transforming their yard for almost 10 years. It is a lovely combination of English cottage garden along the side and back yards and a bit formal in the front.
The mix of native flowers and colorful non-natives attract bees, butterflies and birds in the dozens. Karen has both shade and sun beds that accommodate a wide variety of plants.
Just a handful of the dozen are coonties, powder puff, Brazilian cloak, firecracker, milkweed, haliconias, sunpatiens, ferns, salvias, porterweed, assorted iris, pentas, and crotons.
It is a constantly evolving garden with beautiful results. Thank you for sharing your love of gardening with us.
The Clermont Garden Club is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
