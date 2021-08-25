Jeff Testerman, 64, died August 14, 2021 in Clermont, Florida of complications from Covid.
Jeff was born February 26, 1957 in Klamath Falls, OR. He grew up in Ashland OR and graduated from Ashland Senior High School in 1975, where he excelled in athletics and music.
He met the love of his life, Cheryl Maulsby, at a high school band activity. He married Cheryl July 31,1976, in the redwoods near Crescent City, CA on an overcast day. As they were pronounced husband and wife, a sunbeam broke through the clouds focusing only on them as God blessed their marriage.
The family settled in Clermont 20 years ago, where Jeff built a thriving painting business, He was an active member of a Christian business men’s group, Dream Builders and attended several churches in Clermont. He was a friend, counselor, and mentor to many who join his family’s sorrow, yet rejoice he is with his loving Savior, Jesus Christ.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, 12 children, Jason (Danielle), Isaac, Joel (Ginger), Josiah (Jasmine), Micah, Jesse (Laura), Jubilee Stearns (Jimmy), Hannah Evan (Nathan), Benjamin, Jemimah, Joshua (Leanna), Samuel; 24 grandchildren; his mother Yvonne, Clermont (previously Salem OR); brothers, Mike (Carolyn), Folsum CA (previously Bend OR) and Tony (Kim) Louisville KY. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Testerman.
Jeff’s generous, loving spirit will be missed. Memorial services are pending.