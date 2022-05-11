LEESBURG - Jennifer Ganley, incoming president of the Kiwanis Club of South Lake was one of four people recognized April 29 at the second annual Hometown Hero Hoedown hosted by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties.
In addition to Ganley, Linda Mobley (also of Lake County), Connie Mahan and Pat Hayes (each from Sumter County) were also recognized.
All four have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to public service in their respective communities. Lake County Chairman Sean Parks and Sumter County Chairman Craig Estep announced each winner, alongside UWLS CEO, Monica Wofford, and Pam Jones from Congressman Daniel Webster’s Office.
A surprise Star of Service Award recipient was also announced with Groveland Police Chief, Shawn Ramsey, being named United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties’ second recipient.
The Star of Service is awarded within UWLS’ Mission United program devoted to serving Veterans and the award highlights a Veteran or First Responder who has provided exceptional public service to the community.
UWLS Board of Director’s Chair, Dr. Laura Byrd and UWLS CEO, Monica Wofford announced the winner alongside Groveland Mayor, Evelyn Wilson.
In addition, UWLS was proud to share that they raised over $40,000 from sponsors and individual donors during the event. These funds will be used to fund programs dedicated to the enrichment of Income, Education, and Health for those in the greatest need in our communities, along with serving our Veteran population.
WANT TO CONTRIBUTE?
Individuals looking to give directly can visit: UWLS.org/donate
ABOUT UWLS
United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties serves needs in the areas of income, education and health in both Lake and Sumter Counties.
United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties also provides grants or support that funds programs in nearly 20 partner agencies or non-profits.
Stephen Shylkofski handles news information for United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties. He may be reached at: sshylkofski@uwls.org