Students, employers invited to register now for event in April
TAVARES — Lake County Schools’ College and Career Readiness Department is partnering with the community to address the immediate labor shortage and to provide career opportunities to our students upon graduation.
To address these needs, it is hosting a series of job fairs for graduating Lake County Schools seniors seeking employment. Seniors attending the fair will be 18 years old by June 1 and will have had at least one Career and Technical Education (CTE) course during high school. Students will come with resumes,and interviews will be conducted “speed dating” style in ten-minute intervals.
Job Fair dates correspond with career clusters as outlined below:
• April 19 – Agriculture and Horticulture
• April 20 – A/V Technology, Office Administration, Education, Engineering, Finance, Health Science, Hospitality & Tourism, Manufacturing, Marketing, Logistics
•April 26 – Construction
All Job Fairs are from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Agriculture Extension Office, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares.
Employers looking to hire may sign up at this link: https://bit.ly/3tdiY9S
Seniors looking for employment after their 2022 spring graduation may register to participate at this link: https://bit.ly/3pnGq3l
