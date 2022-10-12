John Cuni has been appointed Chief Operating Officer at Orlando-based Streamline Solutions. The promotion took effect this summer.
Cuni, who lives in Clermont, began at Streamline Solutions in 2008 and in the past 14 years, has filled every position; his most recent being Vice President of Operations.
This latest promotion recognizes the roll he has already played with his laser-focused attention to detail on all aspects of service, quality, and coaching.
“Over the past 14 years he has radically advanced our operations at every level, thus making it possible to provide a much-improved customer experience,” said CEO Ross Sanders. “The leadership John has always provided our team has been instrumental to the growth of our employee, business, and bottom line.
“Work ethic, creative thinking, and knowledge of all aspects of the business are all qualities John brings to the table that will continue to allow Streamline Solutions to be a leader in our industry.”
As COO, John will provide leadership, vision, and team management as he oversees and helps guide the company’s progressive strategies.
“Integrity, respect, and loyalty have always been my main focuses and will continue to as I navigate us through the challenges of our ever-changing business landscape,” said Cuni.
ABOUT JOHN CUNI
Cuni began his career in the restaurant and hospitality industry, where he rose through the ranks to director of operation for as many as 20 locations with one organization.
He then switched to the combined industries of healthcare and manufacturing when he joined Streamline Solutions in 2008.
“This has allowed me to utilize my knowledge and life skills to direct and navigate a successful path for our company,” he said.
Originally born in Miami and raised in south Florida, Cuni moved to Clermont in 2003 to provide a better family-oriented lifestyle for he and his wife’s four children.
He is directly involved in community activities as a coach, as well as an announcer for both youth and high school sports. In addition to those, Cuni also organized multiple events (both near and far) to raise money to assist people in need during COVID-19.
ABOUT STREAMLINE SOLUTIONS
For more than 23 years, Streamline Solutions provides a wide range of both custom and stock recyclable soiled linen bags, laundry hamper stands, disposable cart covers and liners, infectious waste bags, as well as many other quality, cost-effective products to commercial laundries, hospitals, and healthcare facilities throughout the United States and Canada.
Its corporate office is in Orlando and has several plants, satellite offices and warehouses across the U.S.
For more information visit www.Soiledlinenbags.com