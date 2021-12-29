John Esley Rosich Jr, 85 of Clermont Florida passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in his home surrounded by his lov-ing family. John will join his wife Joyce, who he has missed every day since her passing on October 28, 2012.
He is survived by his children: Jim (Deb) Martin, Doug (Nan-cy) Fuller, Joanna (Kevin) Stark, Melissa (Billy, deceased) Gallo-way, and John (Annie) Rosich III; his grandchildren: James Mar-tin Jr, Tonya Martin (deceased), Brandon Fuller Sr, Lynsey Fuller Todd, Sara Fuller Wardle, Carolina Stark Merrigan, Kylie Stark Jordan, Kimberlyn Stark Alliano, Will Galloway, Hunter Rosich, Chase Rosich, and Cole Rosich; and his great-grandchildren: Brock Martin, Mackenzie Martin, Patrick Todd, Addalyn Todd, Delaney Todd, Brandon Fuller Jr, and Declan Merrigan.
John was born on April 30, 1936 in Mecklenburg, North Carolina but relocated to Gadsden, Al-abama with his family following his father’s return from the service in WWII. He attended Baylor College Preparatory School in 1952 and went on to attend college at the University of Alabama where he graduated in 1959 with a degree in Civil Engineering.
In 1961 he married Joyce and enjoyed a life of 51 years together. As a civil engineer, John participated in the construction of major projects across the US and Central America, including ICBM missile sites in Missouri, the Pan-American Highway in Honduras, and the Talladega Speedway in Alabama.
In 1970 John moved his family to Orlando as work began on Walt Disney World where he participated in many projects in support of the resulting infrastructure growth needs throughout Central Florida until his retirement in 2011. Throughout his career and retirement, John was a strong supporter of his professional organizations and local communities including being a Life Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Distinguished Service Award Recipient for 30 years of continual support to the Florida Sheriffs Asso-ciation,
Life Member of the Republican Party, Member of the Silver Circle of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, and President of the Florida Roadbuilders Association. He was a member of the 1848 Chapter of the Elks and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He nourished his faith in God through his charitable contributions and teaching Sunday school services at his church.
John was an avid golfer and devoted fan of the University of Alabama football team. He will be remembered by his friends for his strong support of the team even in the face of challenged seasons, never missing the opportunity to explain UofA’s natural superiority to all who would listen.
He will be remembered by his family for being a strong and compassionate father who put his family first and taught his children key life lessons that formed the foundation of their success in life, in family, and business. John will be interred at the Linden Cemetery in Webster, Florida by Joyce’s side where he felt he always belonged. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.