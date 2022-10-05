The newly-formed nonprofit Hispanics of Lake County Association will be launching its inaugural event, Celebrating Unidad, starting 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 at the E.L. Puryear Building, 243 S. Lake Ave., Groveland.
The public is invited to attend this free event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be fun, food and entertainment.
To learn more: https://holca.net/events
This event is our organization's launch event; however, it is in celebration of Hispanic Heritage month. It is open to the greater Lake County community in general. There will be fun, food, and entertainment, free of cost. We are encouraging people to register, but doors will be open to those who arrive on the night.
ABOUT HOLCA
Hispanics of Lake County Association in a nonprofit that was registered in March 2022 and officially received it 501(c)(3) designation in August 2022.
It is currently temporarily based in Leesburg while seeking a permanent location in either Groveland or Clermont.
Website: https://holca.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/holcafl
Illiana Nunes is the executive director of HOLCA.