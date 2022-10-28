Please welcome Jon Paul Sousan, Clermont Performing Arts Center’s new theater director and performing arts manager.
Sousan moved to the South Lake area two years ago, bringing with him more than 30 years of experience in theater, music, entertainment and production.
Long before the internet and many digital inventions, Sousan worked with electronic and digital musical productions, always staying up-to-date and ahead of new technologies.
The depth of his knowledge, experience and acumen extends even further. He is experienced in film, video, audio and lighting with the expertise in synchronizing all of these entertainment production elements.
Plus he boasts needed business management skills, stemming from an ownership of two theaters in Branson, Mo.
Sousan is also a talented and seasoned musician, guitarist, pianist, bassist, as well as being a lead vocalist, working and recording with nationally known bands. Early in his career, he was personally asked by the late Andy Williams to perform at his Moon River Theater for more than two years.
He performed there with Bucky Heard, who is now one of the Righteous Brothers.
“Bucky and I were performing on stage together with my friend, Bill Medley, in the audience. Bill came up afterwards giving me kudos to say how he was so blown away by the theater and the production,” Sousan said. “A few weeks later Bucky shared that Bill had called him and for the first time in over 20 years was interested in stoking up The Righteous Brothers again.
“I told Bucky, go after that dream and never look back,” said Sousan. “I was so honored to have been a part of helping put that legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band back together.”
THE VISION
“I love Clermont and CPAC. I will bring some of my own connections and visions to help the community enjoy theatre, musical concerts and entertaining performances,” he said.
His plans are to bring some big name as well as upcoming entertainers here to Clermont. Some of this year’s line-up includes:
The Righteous Brothers
Platters
Liverpool Legends
Philharmonia;
Jim Stafford
Jeff Dayton, who was Glen Campbell’s musical director for more than 15 years.
Although Campbell has died, Dayton and the original Glen Campbell Band are still touring, performing all of Campbell’s famous tunes.
“They are very sought after and Clermont is going to absolutely love them,” Sousan said.
While hoping to enhance the CPAC entertainment venue itself, he plans to increase the marketing throughout central Florida so as to attract larger crowds.
“Not only will increased ticket sales at CPAC be a financial positive for the City of Clermont, it will also create a huge buzz industry-wide, with other nationally recognized entertainers who hear about us and will want to perform here in Clermont,” he said. “This type of great entertainment will fire up everyone’s spirit throughout the year.”
Clermont Performing Art Center’s Mainstage has been home to numerous legendary acts from Broadway and bluegrass, opera to comedy, famous stars from the worlds of rock and roll, theater, movies and television. This 1000 seat auditorium theater is the largest in Lake County, yet offers an intimate setting that you just can’t find anywhere else.
ABOUT SOUSAN
Originally from Poplar Bluff, Mo., Sousan spent most of his professional career in Branson, Mo., in the Ozarks and which is known as the “Live Entertainment Capital of the World,” with more than 80 theaters and 110 shows daily.
ABOUT CPAC/UPCOMING SEASON
CPAC is located at 3700 U.S. 27 South, Clermont
The Clermont Performing Arts Center has a most entertaining season planned with classics from the world of theater, music and pop culture, with upcoming shows such as:
Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Charlie Grinker will present ‘Favorite Moments’ on Friday afternoon, Nov. 9 starting 2 p.m.
The Munsterz Live Show will appear Nov. 17-20
Al Jardine will perform Beach Boys music Dec. 11.
The Florida Philharmonic will perform Home for The Holidays Dec. 17 and Jan. 21, 2023
The Golden Sounds of the Platters will be on stage.
Besides many more upcoming 2022 and 2023 Mainstage Performances, be sure to check out all of the additional entertainment with their Friday Night at the Black Box Comedy Series.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 352-394-4800, or online: https://clermontperformingarts.com/