For eight years, Norwegian journalist and author Jan Tystad has been pen pals with Dennis Sochor, a prisoner who has been on death row in Florida for 33 years. His book titled “Dennis My Friend on Death Row” (published by AuthorHouse UK) is based on the letters between him and the prisoner and offers a critical view on the imposition of the death penalty.
Showing strength in an unfavorable environment, Sochor shares in his letters how it feels to be isolated in a cramped solitary cell for so many years. By listening to classical music in his music player and by following the news and documentaries on his small TV, he has developed his knowledge about the world and the politicians who run it.
“Through more than 200 letters, I have come to know Dennis Sochor to the point that I now dare call him a ‘friend.’ This is not only his story. It is also the story of every convict’s life on death row in the United States,” Tystad says. “In the recent past, one out of 10 death row convicts have had his or her conviction overturned.”
The publication of “Dennis My Friend on Death Row” aims to encourage readers to fight against the death penalty and convey the value of connecting prisoners on death row to the outside world where they have someone to speak to. It also hopes to inspire readers to become pen pals themselves.
“Dennis My Friend on Death Row”
By Jan Tystad
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 134 pages | ISBN 9781728396040
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 134 pages | ISBN 9781728396033
E-Book | 124 pages | ISBN 9781728396026
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Jan Tystad is a Norwegian journalist and author, living in London for many years. He has been a correspondent for Norwegian newspapers in London and written seven books in Norwegian. He has been a war correspondent and reported from wars in Nigeria, Angola, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Bosnia and written about the famines in Ethiopia and Sudan. He has written books about hunger, refugees, and the arms trade. He has also written two books about children in wars. He was born in Bergen, Norway, in 1936. He experienced as a child the German invasion and occupation of Norway as a 4-year-old boy. After the war, he worked in local Norwegian newspapers before he took his law degree in 1964 at the University of Oslo. Then, he went back to become a journalist in one of the leading Norwegian newspaper, Dagbladet. He now lives in London and has been a pen pal for eight years with Dennis Sochor, who has been on death row in Florida for 33 years.