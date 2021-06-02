Joyce Neese-Ashman, 83, passed away on May 18th, 2021. Joyce was born on Sept. 15th, 1937 in North Vernon, Indi-ana. When she was 18 she married Richard Neese and moved to Texas while he was in the military. They were married over 50 years until his passing, Nov. 2nd, 2011. Joyce was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She and Dick were active in Kiwanis Club of Clermont and Dick was President in 1996-97. Joyce was also very involved with the Clermont Garden Club and South Lake Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her second husband, Stan Ashman; a daughter Catharine Healy, and two sons Mark and Steve Neese. She is also survived by a granddaughter Danielle Hilson; a grandson Michael Rushing; and another grandson Travis Kend-all. Also daughters of Mark Neese, Melia and Mallie. In addition she is survived by two sisters, Judy Maupin and Anita Verner. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 at 4pm. It will be held at South Lake Presbyterian Church in Clermont.