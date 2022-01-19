A recent visit to a small hometown paper’s website gave me a whole new perspective on technology. Possibly, that’s an overstatement. However, as I tried to read an article, my eyes and brain were assaulted by mini-billboards. Boxes bounced, bobbled, vaulted, wigwagged, and ricocheted, and did everything but somersaults to distract me from reading.
It was the subliminal-but-not-very-subliminal message: Forget the article! Buy my stuff! The slapdash world of advertising “out to make a buck world” appears to be the order — or more accurately, disorder — of the day on websites. It was no “Whee! I want to go on that ride again” experience. I wanted off that roller coaster.
Technology has graduated from 1’s and 0’s to virtually everything the mind can concoct. The brain, which can accept one command at a time, even at synapse speed, must look like the Fourth of July fireworks in the attempt to accommodate the user caught in the maelstrom of advertising mania. Could man have traveled to the moon and beyond without technology? Absolutely not! Unquestionably, the capabilities science and technology have bestowed on humanity are incalculable.
That was then. Today, the computer, as a tool, can be viewed in the rear-view mirror. The big money tech boys hijacked home computers. No longer can a computer program be purchased. Now, we rent to rent. With unlimited possibilities, it seems pre-ordained that tech would become the robber barons of techno-world. Imagine having to rent the engine or the brakes on your car.
In a world which seems increasingly out of control, being pushed to buy, buy, buy, is a wormhole, costly, distracting, and annoying. As we struggle to keep pace with our computers, I envision the shrimp on a treadmill, trying to fulfill the requirements of a questionable U.S. government grant…only, this time, the shrimp is a homo sapien.
We homo sapiens are daily trying to walk the walk, fight the good fight, and not throw the baby out with the bathwater. In our quest to not be shopping while working, world-class professional salespeople salivate at the possibilities of a simple keystroke. Users, beware!
Big money will probably have the last laugh over the folks from the pen and pencil world. Rumors abound that the big money boys have purchased huge swaths of real estate across the midwest. Word is, the land will be dedicated to farming… slippery, as well as electric eels.
Kathryn van Heyningen
Clermont