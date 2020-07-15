The Groveland-Mascotte American Legion Post 239 will be open Sunday, July 19 at 1 p.m. All are invited to stop by and grab a bite and a beverage. The Post held installation recently with the following Legionnaires installed by 6th District Adjutant, Mike Seidel: Commander Don Grieb, 1st Vice Commander Joe Landon, 2nd Vice Commander Chris Walker, Finance Officer Karin Biega, Historian Don Bottoms, Service Officer/Chaplin Chris Singh, and Sergeant at Arms Rick Kirker. The next membership meeting is Aug. 10, and doors will open at 5:30 p.m.