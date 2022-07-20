LEESBURG — Lake-Sumter State College is pleased to announce a new program for new and current students attending classes for the upcoming Fall 2022.
Thanks to support from the LSSC Foundation, Inc., any new or continuing student who registers for at least one Fall 2022 course by 11:59 p.m., July 24, will be entered to win a full scholarship for both Fall 2022 and Spring 2023. This scholarship will cover up to 15 credit hours of courses in each semester.
“Lake-Sumter State College has such a positive impact on a student’s life and their career path,” said Dr. Laura Byrd, LSSC SVP of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the LSSC Foundation. “The LSSC Foundation is proud to support the College and assist LSSC students in achieving their goals by providing scholarships and encouraging them to register for their classes early.”
Five students will be randomly chosen out of all students who are registered by the end of July 24 to receive this full scholarship for the upcoming school year. No additional entry is necessary.
Following fluctuations in enrollment during the height of the pandemic, LSSC is seeing strong demand for summer and fall enrollment. Total course offerings for Fall 2022 have returned to pre-pandemic levels; however, due to high demand many general education courses will continue to be offered in one of the online course types. Courses in math and sciences, plus other hands-on laboratory type classes, will primarily be offered on campus.
Students can learn more about this registration promotion by visiting www.lssc.edu/fallsemester
Selected scholarship recipients for up to a full-time scholarship award must meet minimum LSSC Foundation scholarship eligibility requirements, including having a 2.0 GPA or higher. Dual enrollment students are not eligible for this scholarship.
Kevin Yurasek is the executive director of Strategic Communications. He can be reached at: yurasekk@lssc.edu