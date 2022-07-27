On July 1 our competitive grant cycle opened, and we are accepting grant applications through July 29.
One of the many things we do for our community is to provide funding to our nonprofit organizations delivering programming in the South Lake community. Based on several factors the amount that we are able to award each year varies.
But as we grow the assets of the Community Foundation, our grant budget increases as well, allowing us to make a larger impact. Why is this funding important to our nonprofits and what does it do?
Last year one of the grants recipients was Florida Matters of Central Florida with a mission to equip families and individuals with counseling, education, and resources to navigate through extraordinary life situations. They offer tutoring for those families who do not have the resources for these services.
This past school year their tutors had been working with a boy that will be referred to as JM. His grades and subject mastery were far below even minimum expectations for third grade. JM has had a very severe anxiety disorder known as Selective Mutism.
In brief, this disorder made it impossible for him to speak around classmates, teachers, acquaintances, really anyone other than his immediate family. His eyes reflected the pain and strain as he wanted to answer but absolutely could not. JM was their second student with Selective Mutism.
JM was tutored primarily using an iPad and a white board. Communication to him was verbal, his to the tutor was written or typed. JM’s tutor was familiar with the disorder, thus she worked with him in his comfort. Not being able to ask questions in school or to participate verbally had greatly hindered his academic progress.
Yet working with the tutor from Family Matters of Central Florida, they saw he was able to make progress. At the end of the school year, May 2022, JM was working back at grade level.
They also celebrated that his confidence grew as did his comfort, and in June, he spoke his first words in tutoring. JM’s very soft-spoken words brought tears to the Family Matters team, as well as his mother, who was present at the time.
By helping students like JM succeed, we avert additional problems and costs to us all.
This is just one of the six grants that were awarded last year. By receiving grant funding, nonprofits can focus on providing the programming that is needed and it reduces their need for fundraising.
This year, along with our grant committee and our Board of Directors, grant applications will be vetted and evaluated and awarded to those we believe will make the largest impact with those grant dollars.
Just one more reason to consider investing with your Community Foundation. Where you can make a difference today or forever!