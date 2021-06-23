If you’re up for a little road trip, Dade Battlefield Historic State Park in Bushnell is hosting several great events and programs in July, offering something for everyone.
Patriotic Family Fun Day will be July 9, 4–8 p.m., with a celebration of the park’s birthday featuring old-fashioned games and relays, music and food. Game competitions will be at 5 p.m., and a pet parade at 6 p.m.
July 12, July 19 and July 26, Nature Days for Children will be held 9 a.m.–noon for children ages 8–12. Each 3-hour nature session includes nature crafts, games, walk and snack. Cost is $10/child, which benefits Dade Battlefield Society, the park’s citizen support organization. Call 352-793-4781 to register.
July 14, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m., Project WILD/Aquatic WILD For Educators features a combined curriculum workshop including educational activities for both aquatic and terrestrial animals and their habitats. The workshop is geared toward any educator who works with elementary and middle school-aged students. The workshop is free to all educators, but space is limited. To register, contact Kristin at Kristin.n.wood@FloridaDep.gov or 352-793-4781.
A Pine Needle Basket Class will be held July 22, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Join expert volunteers as they teach how to make a pine needle basket. Cost is a $5 suggested donation to Dade Battlefield Society. Class size is limited to 12, and pre-registration is required. Call 352-793-4781 to register.
Unless otherwise noted, cost for the events is included in the park entrance fee of $3/vehicle or an Annual Florida State Park Pass.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.