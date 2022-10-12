It is never too early to start shopping and getting ready for the holidays. The United Methodist Women at First United Methodist Church, Clermont will have its annual bazaar from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Oct. 29 at the Wesley Center, 715 W. Juniata St.
The beautiful items, unique selections, and great prices will make this Holiday Bazaar a must stop to get ready for the holiday season.
The bazaar will feature holiday floral arrangements, hand crafted items, homemade jelly, jams and other canned goods, gently used handbags, jewelry and many other treasures.
One special item this year is an opportunity to win a drawing quilt. The quilt is done in yellows and blues. The money raised will be sent to UMCOR to help provide humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people.
The Holiday Bazaar is one of the big fundraisers the Clermont United Methodist women use to raise money to help support local agencies in Lake County.
See you there.