In case you may have missed it, on Thursday, Sept. 22, Heather Finley was sentenced to four years in prison for a vehicular incident in which she caused the deaths of four people (all female) in 2018.
Four years. Although she was legally intoxicated (an oxymoron if ever I heard one), she also was speeding when she struck the vehicle containing Tierra Chambers, Sha’kelia Smith, Kambrea Smith and Roslyn Felton.
Four years. One year for each life she took.
Four years before a court case finally came before a judge.
Four years while her victims’ families awaited justice, which four years definitely is not justice; not to the victims and definitely not to their families.
Four years. Naturally, the families who lost their loved ones are aggrieved with the legal system.
Four years, because the possibility existed she might get off, as there had been legal issues going forward. Thus a plea arrangement was agreed to by both the state and the defense.
Four years, because that’s not unusual in the Florida legal system, or across the nation, according to what sources in law enforcement and the legal system have told me. Why? It’s just not that high a priority — except to the family of the victims.