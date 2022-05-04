On April 26, the K-Kids Service Leadership Club at Mascotte Charter School delivered 628 pounds of food to the Faith Neighborhood Center in Groveland. The food will help with summer programs that are geared towards feeding children that are out of school for summer break.
The club had joined forces with Just Stop Tire Shop, Mascotte to organize a food drive for Faith Neighborhood Centers summer food programs, and worked hard this spring at gathering non-perishable food donations from the community, as well as from the school faculty and students.
ABOUT THE K-KIDS SERVICE LEADERSHIP CLUB
The K-Kids Service Leadership Club at Mascotte Charter Schoolis sponsored by Kiwanis of Clermont. It is a student program that teaches the value of serving the community, volunteering to help others and preparingfor the next level of education.Chuck Seaver assists in several aspects of the Kiwanis of Clermont club, including preparing news releases.