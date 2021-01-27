Keep Lake Beautiful is inviting volunteers to participate in a community cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Groveland. Volunteers will meet at the vacant lot located at the intersection of West Broad Street and Ledbetter Street across from the Marion Baysinger Memorial Library, located at 756 West Broad St. All volunteers must preregister online at www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB to participate.
The organization will provide safety vests, trash bags, gloves and water to volunteers, who must be 16 years or older or be accompanied by an adult. Participants are encouraged to wear proper attire as well as sunscreen and insect repellent.
Compliance with CDC guidelines is required to participate, including social distancing and wearing face coverings if social distancing is not possible. Face coverings and gloves will be available onsite, or volunteers may bring their own. It is encouraged for all volunteers to complete pre-event health monitoring, and volunteers should stay home if they have any symptoms of illness.
This event will also include bulk item drop-off with no sign-up required. Additionally, Lake County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will be onsite in the parking lot of the Marion Baysinger Memorial Library, located at 756 West Broad St., from 9 a.m. to noon to accept household hazardous waste, including paint, fuel and more.
Residents are encouraged to clean their homes and yards and dispose of excess trash, passenger car tires and any items that could hold water and become a breeding ground for mosquitoes that spread the Zika virus. Residents dropping off items should observe social distancing and wear a mask while unloading vehicles s.
For more information or to become a sponsor of future events, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB or call 352-253-1660.