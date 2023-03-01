The annual South Lake Chamber of Commerce’s Ann Dupee Gem of the Hills Award was presented Feb. 17 to Keith Whitacre at the 28th Annual Ambassador Breakfast.
Whitacre, President of Keith Whitacre Consulting and founder of Food Providers of South Lake, all of the area food pantries were organized together this past fall, with numerous churches, donors and sponsors working together and helping create what many consider the largest annual Thanksgiving food drive pick-up program thus held. That drive provided food for more than 2,000 adults and 750 children.
Whitacre, it is said, is determined to fight food insecurity in South Lake County. Toward that end, he volunteers his time at food drives and community events.
Whitacre was humble in his acceptance. However, he could not stay for the rest of the breakfast as he left immediately afterwards to work on another food pantry distribution project.
AMBASSADORS HONORED
An ambassador is an official representative of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce and serves as a front-line volunteer. They are the eyes and ears in the community allowing the Chamber to serve and support our members. The mission of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce is to develop, promote and sustain a vital, thriving business climate throughout the community and to initiate, support and enhance the civic, educational, and economic well-being. Much of this is accomplished through the efforts of the ambassadors.
“SLCC Ambassador representatives of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce serve as our front-line volunteers. The efforts of this organization allow the Chamber to function at a high level and execute events successfully during Chamber Breakfasts, First Friday Chamber Connections, Ribbon Cuttings, Business After Hours and Chamber Signature Events,” said Kieft. “They are the eyes and ears in the community allowing the Chamber to serve and support our members.
As 2023 Chair of the Ambassador Committee and owner of A-Z Bookkeeping Services, Lori Wuchevich, the honor fell to her to introduce each of the current ambassadors, as well as make two announcements.
The first went to Jacquie Peterson of Splash Social Marketing, who has been selected to be the 2023 co-chair of the SLCC Ambassadors. The next presented the 2023 Ambassador of the Year.
“This individual provides extraordinary value to the South Lake Chamber of Commerce. She has served as an ambassador since 2017. This individual has shown exemplary efforts through volunteerism and providing a familiar face at all Chamber events,” Wuchevich said.
“Our recipient is one of the first people who greet you when you attend any Chamber event. She is an original hire of a local Chamber member and an outstanding representation of their organization. Our recipient is an advocate for the Chamber and believes the best way to grow your business is to establish strong relationships. It is my honor to present the 2023 Ambassador of the Year to Gayle Tomasini of Headquarter Honda."
(Editor’s note: portions of this article provided by the South Lake Chamber of Commerce’s newsletter.)