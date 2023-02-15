Colonel Kelley Greene’s illustrious career in the forces has not been an easy one. As a black, female soldier, her chosen career has been a battle in itself — not so much against enemy forces, but against racism and misogyny that still exist in the military.
During a tour of Afghanistan, as the only female member of the 184th Ordnance Battalion, she suffered severe harassment from her superiors, who questioned her skills almost every day.
Rather than submit, she instead chose to fight with all her heart against those bullying her and ultimately prevailed in her battle to be respected and to be heard.
This past Saturday, Feb. 11, Greene made military history at a special ceremony in Leesburg, where she was promoted to colonel. She is now the only black female colonel in military intelligence in the U.S. Army Reserve.
“This means that I have exceeded my goals and I am incredibly proud to accept this promotion,” said Greene, 52, who comes from a long line of family army veterans. “I see this as my chance to have a platform where I can bring an influential change and a perspective to the other black female army officers who are serving or who are hoping to join.
“I feel obligated to help them and in a small way, change perspectives. It doesn’t matter what your ethnicity or gender, we are all in this together and people often forget that,” she said.
A FAMILY TRADITION
Greene, currently serving at Fort Belvoir, Va., spent this past weekend home in Mascotte with her parents, Lorenzo and Francina Greene, in preparation for her ceremony.
Lorenzo Greene served in the National Guard in St Croix, the U.S. Virgin Islands, which he joined the U.S. Army in 1978 and where he served as a quartermaster, (meaning he was responsible for supply issues, including “butter and bullets”). When he retired from the military he became a music teacher.
As an “army brat,” she moved around with her parents and her siblings for 10 years until Lorenzo left the army. However, the military tradition continued.
Her brother, Kevin Greene, followed in his father’s footsteps and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served three years in the early 90s before retiring and becoming a teacher, just like his father.
Their sister, Toni, married into the soldier, the wife of Major Christopher Doroban, who is now medically retired. He served 12 years during the second Iraq war, as well as with the mission to help Haiti after the 2010 earthquake rocked the small island.
Greene’s grandmother Dorothy Wade’s cousin, Anne Knight, was a member of the famous 6888 Central Postal Directory Battalion. The 6888 was awarded the Congressional Gold medal July 2022 for their services as the only African-American female unit of 866 soldiers, who volunteered to serve in Europe during World War II. Their job was to keep mail flowing to almost 7 million soldiers in the European Theater of Operations.
Thus it was no surprise when, in September 1999, Greene, who had also gone into teaching, determined her job wasn’t the path she wanted, which was to be in the U.S. Army.
“As much as I loved teaching, I craved something more,” she said. “The army was my obvious choice. I felt that I was almost destined to do it, I knew in my heart that I should try.”
She began her career at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. Her ambition at the time was to serve in Germany. In April 2,000 she was commissioned as a Military Intelligence Officer in Fort Benning, Ga.
THEN CAME 9-11
“After 9-11, when the World Trade Centers were hit in the terrorist attack, I was sent to Afghanistan and boy, did it change everything I knew about serving in the army,” she said. Greene flew out to Afghanistan in November 2003 as part of the 184th Explosive Ordnance of Bomb Technicians. As the only female officer, she was treated differently than her peers. “I was fighting a war on two fronts – the Afghanistan war and the war for my own safety. “From the time I got there until the time I left, I was continually harassed and targeted by my all-white male superiors.
She was constantly being second guessed. Plus, if something was said in a wrong manner, she was written up for “being difficult.”
“I feared what they might do next, and I have no doubts that their behavior towards me was because I was the only black female serving at that time,” she said. “In the end my sanity was questioned, and if it hadn’t been for the help and support of a black female doctor, I don’t know what might have happened.”
TO SERVE AND PROTECT
Despite her experiences in Afghanistan, Greene refused to let them define her army career and continued to work her way through the ranks, not just for herself but particularly for other black female women who join the military.
She has earned many distinctions and awards, including the Korean Defense Service Medal; the National Defense Medal; and the Overseas Service Ribbon.
Now that she is a colonel, she is determined to be a force of good to inspire other black women to join the army and to be fairly treated.
“I didn’t have the golden slipper that helped me to get where I am today,” she said. “It’s thanks to my parents’ guidance, the way they brought me up, and my own determination that I was able to break through the glass ceiling, if you will.”
CHANGING LANDSCAPE
“But while the military should still be considered to be racist in some areas, there are definitely now way more people in management who are not, who treat everyone the same and that’s something to be very thankful for,” Greene said. “I think it is something that will always be there, but if my success story can inspire and if in my role as colonel, I can help anyone who is experiencing it, I will do everything in my power to make a change.”