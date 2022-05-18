EDITOR’S NOTE: Dark Horse Stables and its effort to rescue and rehabilitate ailing racehorses from St Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, will be the subject of an upcoming series of investigative articles to be conducted by the News Leader. (For further reference, visit www.clermontnewsleader.com and pull up the May 4 e-edition.
A fundraiser event May 7 hosted by Dark Horse Stables in Groveland celebrated the Kentucky Derby and raised vital funds for rescued racehorses from St Thomas.
An estimated 100 people from the community donned pretty dresses, hats and suits and came together to watch the Derby on a big screen and also to meet the barn’s own thoroughbred horses.
In another event held, a parade of thoroughbreds, four of the horses boarded at Dark Horse and their owners donned jockey silks and told their stories to the packed crowd.
In addition to the parade, volunteers provided a fabulous buffet and attendees got to wager on the race.
ABOUT THE RESCUE EFFORT
Currently there are six horses that have been rescued. Another 14 remain in St. Thomas.
After the parade of privately-owned horses that are boarded at Dark Horse Stables, barn volunteers then walked the six horses rescued thus far from the island.
A total of $1014 was raised and this will be used to provide important leg injections for one of the horses, River, and also jaw treatments for another horse, Tito.
“We are thrilled with the success of the Kentucky Derby fundraiser and we are very thankful to everyone who came and showed their support,” said Laura Prieto, owner of Dark Horse Stables. “The money we raised is crucial to help rehabilitate the horses from St Thomas, many who came to us with severe injuries that had never been treated before.
“We will continue our fight for these wonderful souls who deserve another chance at a happy life with people who love them,” she said.
Prieto also rode her own horse, Angel, whose inspirational story of love and rescue is the reason Dark Horse exists today.