The Kiwanis Club of Clermont congratulates our Key Club graduates who were the recipients of this year’s Kiwanis of Clermont-Oakley Seaver Memorial Scholarships. 

A total of $25,000.00 was awarded to ten students that were active members of our Key Club sponsored high schools this year. 

The scholarships were awarded at each school’s awards ceremonies this month. Recipients were selected based on a number of factors, including community service hours, grade point average, recommendations from school personnel and participation in club sponsored events. 

 

This year’s recipients are:

South Lake High School

Ashley Sohit

 

East Ridge High School

Riley Walker 

John Pike 

 

Monteverde Academy

Krishna Patel

Shafer Bergman

 

Hope Preparatory Academy

Zaire Williams, Ryan Odom, Reese Odom

 

Real Life Christian Academy

Rebecca Danapolis

Vivyana Joseph

 

Chuck Seaver handles news releases for the Kiwanis Club of Clermont.

