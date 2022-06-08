The Kiwanis Club of Clermont congratulates our Key Club graduates who were the recipients of this year’s Kiwanis of Clermont-Oakley Seaver Memorial Scholarships.
A total of $25,000.00 was awarded to ten students that were active members of our Key Club sponsored high schools this year.
The scholarships were awarded at each school’s awards ceremonies this month. Recipients were selected based on a number of factors, including community service hours, grade point average, recommendations from school personnel and participation in club sponsored events.
This year’s recipients are:
South Lake High School
Ashley Sohit
East Ridge High School
Riley Walker
John Pike
Monteverde Academy
Krishna Patel
Shafer Bergman
Hope Preparatory Academy
Zaire Williams, Ryan Odom, Reese Odom
Real Life Christian Academy
Rebecca Danapolis
Vivyana Joseph
Chuck Seaver handles news releases for the Kiwanis Club of Clermont.